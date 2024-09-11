Crash Causes Traffic Delays Approaching Three Miles On I-95 In Howard County

An alert was issued at round 11 a.m. on Sept. 11 by the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) regarding a crash that tied up traffic near exit 41 (Waterloo Road) in Jessup.

According to officials, two left lanes were open along the northbound lanes, with the two right lanes blocked.

Delays started after MD-32 (exit 38/Patuxent Freeway) and were estimated at around three miles.

No details about the crash have been released.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Jessup and receive free news updates.