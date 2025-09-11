Loved ones are rallying around the family of Ingrid Ojeda and Jorge Vasquez, whose daughter died on Friday, Sept. 5, just four days after her 19th birthday.

A member of the Blake High School Class of 2024, her family says Vasquez was known for "her kindness, warmth, and ability to brighten any room with her radiant smile."

"She was a selfless young woman who never hesitated to lend a helping hand—often putting others before herself," Roberto Ojeda said.

"Friends and family alike remember her as someone who made a lasting impression on everyone she met."

Vasquez leaves behind her parents, her grandparents, and a sister who "will forever hold her memory close."

Thousands of dollars have been raised for Vasquez's family to offset costs as they prepare for a funeral they never could have imagined planning.

"Ashley I love you I miss you so much it’s sad to know you passed away," a loved one wrote. "You brought us 19 years of happiness with sorrow we can’t bear to let you go."

A GoFundMe set up for the family can be found here.

"Ashley’s life, though far too short, was filled with love, compassion, and an unwavering generosity of spirit," organizers said. "She will be deeply missed but never forgotten."

