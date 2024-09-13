Overcast 74°

Three Dead In Head-On Nanjemoy Crash Involving Senior-Living Facility Bus, Dump Truck: MSP

An investigation has been launched following a triple fatal crash involving a senior-living assisted living facility bus and dump truck in Charles County, state police say.

Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
Shortly before 8 a.m. on Friday morning, police say the bus was heading west on Port Tobacco Road in Nanjemoy, when for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and struck the dump truck, which was heading east, head-on.

Three occupants inside the bus - including the driver - were pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police. The driver and sole occupant of the dump truck was uninjured.

Investigators said that they do not believe that impairment was a factor in the crash.

The crash investigation led to lane closures on Port Tobacco Road between Bowie Road and Kimberly Place on Friday.

