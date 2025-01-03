Temporary Caregiver Accused Of 'Grooming, Predatory Behavior' In Nanjemoy Learns Prison Fate

Delorean Andre Romond Skinner, 38, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted by a jury in October of sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree rape involving his actions with a victim who was 12 years old at the time while purportedly "caring" for the boy.

In September 2023, an officer with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office spoke with the 13-year-old victim’s father, who alleged that his son was sexually abused by Skinner at his Nanjemoy residence.

The subsequent investigation determined that Skinner "was in a trusted position of temporary care, custody, and responsibility for the supervision of the then 12-year-old victim over a course of time in 2023."

During that time, prosecutors say that Skinner performed oral sex on the minor and sent him numerous sexually exploitative text messages.

According to the state's attorney's office, the victim’s father looked through the victim’s phone in August of 2023, where he saw inappropriate messages being sent by Skinner, prompting the boy to tell his father about the assault, who then called the police.

During sentencing, the assigned Assistant State’s Attorney told the judge that the incident was “a grave betrayal of trust” and that (Skinner) had “grooming and predatory behavior.”

In addition to his prison sentence, Skinner was also ordered by a judge to serve five years of supervised probation when he is released, and must register as a Tier III sex offender and be under lifetime supervision.

