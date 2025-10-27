Nanjemoy Man Faces Nearly 1,500 Years Behind Bars After Child Porn Conviction

Nanjemoy native Dennis Demoine Smith was convicted following a three-day trial of 28 counts of use of a computer to depict minors in a sexual act and 237 counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Charles County State's Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors say that between January and April 2023, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office received 14 cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The reports indicated that files containing child sexual abuse material had been uploaded to a Verizon Cloud linked to Smith’s phone number.

Following an investigation into the reported files, detectives obtained and executed a search and seizure warrant for Smith and his home, officials said.

During the search, several electronic devices were recovered.

Further investigation of those devices revealed numerous files containing child sexual abuse material depicting children under the age of 16.

On Nov. 19, 2024, Smith was apprehended, though he soon would face additional charges.

During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered additional files containing child pornographic material, including 28 screen recordings that were created by Smith himself.

When he is sentenced in December, Smith will face up to 1,465 years in prison.

