Fish Tank Sparks Fiery Scene Inside Indian Head Basement Blaze, Officials Say

Fire crews rushed to the 5800 block of Oak Forest Court in Indian Head just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, following reports of smoke in the basement after a loud “pop,” according to the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department.

When firefighters arrived, they found light smoke showing from a two-story home with a walkout basement.

The source, they soon learned, wasn’t a stove, a candle, or faulty wiring — it was a fish tank.

“The fire, traced to a fish tank in the basement, was quickly contained within minutes,” investigators said. “All occupants evacuated safely. One adult and one toddler were evaluated on scene as a precaution. Power was secured to the affected area.”

Photos from the scene show the aftermath — scorched drywall and insulation above the aquarium, the stand charred black, and a faint haze left behind on the walls and ceiling.

Units cleared the scene shortly after noon, and no injuries were reported.

