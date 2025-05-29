A Maryland man is behind bars after he was caught asleep in someone else’s driveway with a stash of fentanyl, crack cocaine, and a stolen Glock stuffed in his waistband, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 44-year-old Clifford Scott Garner, of Welcome, was found slumped over in a car around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 28, in the 9700 block of Winneconne Place in Nanjemoy.

The homeowner said he didn’t know him — but couldn’t leave either, because the car was blocking the driveway.

When officers arrived, they found Garner apparently asleep in the driver’s seat, alongside a bottle of liquor and visible drug paraphernalia in plain view.

A closer probe revealed a loaded, stolen Glock handgun shoved in Garner’s waistband, police said, along with fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Garner, a convicted felon, is banned from owning or carrying guns, investigators noted.

Detectives later obtained a warrant and searched Garner’s home on Fire Place in Welcome, where they recovered:

A second handgun;

A sawed-off shotgun (with a barrel under 18 inches);

Ammunition and gun parts.

No injuries were reported.

Garner was arrested and charged with a list of drug and gun violations. A judge ordered him held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

