Unlicensed Hyattsville Teen Charged In Double Fatal New Jersey Crash: Police

Cesar Martinez-Adino is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, among other charges, in the death of Juan Carlos Munguia-Palma, 19, and a 14-year-old boy, following the crash in Gloucester County on Sunday, May 18, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

At 1:06 a.m., an Acura MDX with six occupants, operated by Martinez-Adino, was traveling northbound on the Turnpike in Harrison Township, Lebron said. Martinez-Adino lost directional control of the Acura, veered off the roadway to the right, traveled down an embankment and struck a tree, Lebron said.

Four people were ejected from the vehicle, Lebron said. Munguia-Palma and the boy were killed while Martinez-Adino and other occupants are currently in stable condition, Lebron said.

Numerous empty beer bottles and a mixed drink cocktail were seen in the vehicle, NJ.com reported, citing an affidavit. A video of the crash was recorded, showing Martinez-Adino driving recklessly, using a phone while driving and nearly hitting another vehicle before the crash, NJ.com reported.

Martinez-Adino is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, assault by auto, causing death while unlicensed and causing serious bodily injury while unlicensed, Lebron said. Martinez-Adino remains in custody and will be transported to the Salem County Correctional Facility upon his discharge from the hospital, Lebron said.

