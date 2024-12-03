Suspect In Custody After Stray Bullet Kills Innocent Teen Girl In Prince George's County: PD

Hyattsville resident Chance Waters has been arrested and charged with the murder of 14-year-old Khamya Ferrell in May.

According to police, the Suitland resident was shot on May 31 while inside an apartment on the 6600 block of Atwood Street.

Officers responded to the scene around 1:50 p.m. on Friday, May 31, where they found Ferrell and a woman inside, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

A third man was found outside. All three were rushed to area hospitals, where Ferrell was pronounced dead in early June. The two adults survived the shooting.

Through their investigation, detectives identified Waters as one of four suspects involved in the shooting.

Police say that Waters and the others were targeting a group they were feuding with, and Ferrell was not the intended target.

Waters was charged with:

First-degree murder;

Second-degree murder;

Related offenses.

He is currently in custody at the Department of Corrections, police said.

Detectives are working to identify and arrest the three remaining suspects. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit by calling (301) 516-2512.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hyattsville and receive free news updates.