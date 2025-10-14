The 29-year-old husband, father, and son died in a traffic accident while working on Oct. 4, leaving behind family and friends who say their only wish now is to return him to the Dominican Republic — the place where his parents and relatives still live — for a dignified burial and final goodbye.

Loved ones describe De La Cruz as a kind, hardworking young man with deep community roots. His loss has left a painful silence that neighbors and friends are trying to fill with action — not words.

“We unfortunately lost a great husband, friend, father and son,” Johaly Bueno said.

“He lost his life in a traffic accident during working hours, so we ask that please the one who can collaborate with what they can will be of great help to be able to repatriate the body of Sandel to his native country DR where his parents and relatives reside and give him a dignified burial and he can rest in peace.”

Since his passing, messages of support have poured in from across the community. Thomas Franco urged others to step up and help one of their own.

“My dear people let's support this cause again where we lost a young man from our community so we can send his body to the Dominican Republic belonging to the neighborhood the Sandel De La Cruz road.”

He followed it with another post, writing:

“Let's join this cause of one of our own who has left us this is about Sandel De La Cruz.”

De La Cruz's viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 17, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home in Beltsville, before his return to the Dominican Republic, where his family is waiting to lay him to rest.

A GoFundMe campaign set up for the family has raised more than $10,000 in the days since his death.

As donations and tributes continue to come in, those who knew him best say the effort isn’t about money — it’s about love. About honoring a man who worked hard, cared deeply, and deserves to rest among his own.

“Let’s bring him home.”

