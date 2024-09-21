Police ID DC Man Found With Fatal Gunshots Along Hyattsville Roadway

Officers were called at around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday night to investigate reports of shots fired, and upon arrival, they found DC resident Jawaun Jackson in a Hyattsville roadway.

According to a spokesperson from the Prince George's County Police Department, they responded to the 2900 block of 52nd Avenue, where they found Jackson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators now say they are working to determine when and where the shooting happened, and to identify a possible suspect or motive.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hyattsville and receive free news updates.