Mostly Cloudy 78°

SHARE

Police ID DC Man Found With Fatal Gunshots Along Hyattsville Roadway

A 26-year-old District man was pronounced dead after being found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds across state lines in Prince George's County, police say.

The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting.

The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Officers were called at around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday night to investigate reports of shots fired, and upon arrival, they found DC resident Jawaun Jackson in a Hyattsville roadway.

According to a spokesperson from the Prince George's County Police Department, they responded to the 2900 block of 52nd Avenue, where they found Jackson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators now say they are working to determine when and where the shooting happened, and to identify a possible suspect or motive.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Hyattsville and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE