Knife-Wielding Hyattsville Man Stabs Passenger On DC Metrobus: Prosecutors

Ankintola Olowofoyeku, 43, of Hyattsville, was indicted in DC Superior Court on multiple charges following an incident last summer that left one person with a stab wound, authorities announced.

The charges stem from a random attack aboard a Route 70 Metrobus on July 21, 2024, near Georgia Avenue NW and Jefferson Street NW.

According to court documents, Olowofoyeku began screaming at two strangers and demanding they get off the bus.

While holding a knife behind his back, he threatened to kill both victims and cornered them at the rear of the bus.

A physical struggle broke out, during which Olowofoyeku stabbed Erick Blanco in the leg, arm, and hand, according to the government’s evidence.

After being forced off the bus, Olowofoyeku continued to wave the knife and threaten to kill, before fleeing the scene.

He was arrested months later, on Feb. 7.

Olowofoyeku was charged with two counts each of assault with a dangerous weapon and felony threats, as well as assault with significant bodily injury while armed.

Olowofoyeku is scheduled to go on trial on June 16, in DC Superior Court before Judge Andrea Hertzfeld.

