Free Wendy’s For A Year Up For Grabs At Hyattsville Grand Reopening

Wendy’s largest franchisee, Flynn Group LP, is celebrating the grand reopening of its newly remodeled restaurant at 6410 Sargent Road in Hyattsville on Saturday, Aug. 16.

Along with the reopening, the first 100 guests to line up outside the eatery will be entered in a drawing to potentially win a VIP ticket good for a full year of free Wendy's.

The 2,830-square-foot location officially reopened on Wednesday, July 30, after extensive renovations. Flynn Group says the refreshed spot is projected to add 45 jobs to the local economy.

Upgrades include bright, open dining areas with multiple seating options, a fresh, modern design, and a Coca-Cola Freestyle beverage dispenser for fully customizable drink options, officials highlighted.

“We’re thrilled to welcome guests back to the newly remodeled Wendy’s in Hyattsville,” said Jerrod Mitchell, Vice President of Marketing at Flynn Group. “With an updated, more comfortable space and all the Wendy’s classics our fans love, this location is ready to deliver an even better dining experience.

"We’re proud to be part of the Hyattsville community and look forward to growing strong connections with our neighbors.”

The restaurant is open from 6:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Sunday through Wednesday, and open an extra half hour later on the weekend.

Flynn Group is also hiring for multiple positions, including crew members, shift leaders, assistant managers, and general managers.

