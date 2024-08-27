Fair 84°

Four Charged For Fatal July Stabbing In Hyattsville: Police

Four people have been charged in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 34-year-old man in Prince George's County last month.

(clockwise from top left) Josue Lainez, David Perlera-Gonzalez, Maxwell Quijano Casco, and Daniel Villanueva Bautista.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
Zak Failla
Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 5, officers from the Hyattsville Police Department were called to the 5300 block of Ager Road for a welfare check, where they found Samuel Garcia Rojas suffering from traumatic injuries inside a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after reportedly being stabbed during a dispute.

This week, the Prince George's County Police Department announced that they have apprehended a group of four suspects. 

Those charged: 

  • Daniel Villanueva Bautista, 18, of Washington, DC;
  • Maxwell Quijano Casco, 23, of Hyattsville;
  • Josue Lainez, 28, of Columbia;
  • David Perlera-Gonzalez, 29, of Highland.

They've all been charged with first- and second-degree murder, as well as other related offenses.

All four are being held in the custody of the Department of Corrections without bond.

