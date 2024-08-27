Four Charged For Fatal July Stabbing In Hyattsville: Police

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 5, officers from the Hyattsville Police Department were called to the 5300 block of Ager Road for a welfare check, where they found Samuel Garcia Rojas suffering from traumatic injuries inside a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after reportedly being stabbed during a dispute.

This week, the Prince George's County Police Department announced that they have apprehended a group of four suspects.

Those charged:

Daniel Villanueva Bautista, 18, of Washington, DC;

Maxwell Quijano Casco, 23, of Hyattsville;

Josue Lainez, 28, of Columbia;

David Perlera-Gonzalez, 29, of Highland.

They've all been charged with first- and second-degree murder, as well as other related offenses.

All four are being held in the custody of the Department of Corrections without bond.

