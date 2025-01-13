A judge sentenced 48-year-old Erbeth Gomez-Delgado to 24 months in federal prison after a jury found him guilty of reentry after deportation during a three-day trial in November 2024, according to the US Attorney's Office.

Gomez-Delgado was first encountered by US Customs and Border Patrol on July 29, 2016, crossing the Rio Grande in Texas without inspection.

Officials deported him to Guatemala the same day, prosecutors said.

Three years later, on Feb. 15, 2019, Gomez-Delgado reappeared on law enforcement's radar after his arrest in Prince George’s County for sexually abusing a minor.

Prosecutors proved at trial that he reentered the country unlawfully and without permission from the Attorney General or the Secretary of Homeland Security, according to federal officials.

Gomez-Delgado now faces two years behind bars before any possible removal proceedings begin anew.

