Deported Maryland Dad Caught Up In MS-13 Gang Stop Years Before Removal: Hyattsville Police

Abrego Garcia has been at the center of a political firestorm after being mistakenly sent to a high-security, highly controversial prison in El Salvador. He has since been questioned about alleged ties to MS-13.

On Monday, April 21, Hyattsville Police officials clarified that several years ago, they encountered Abrego Garcia as part of a suspicious group loitering outside a retailer in the 3300 block of East-West Highway.

That incident occurred more than six years ago, on March 28, 2019, when a detective spotted four men who appeared to hide something under a nearby car as he drove by.

"During the encounter, the detective recognized one of the men as a known member of MS-13. This individual was not Abrego Garcia," the department stated. Garcia was allegedly in possession of approximately 28 grams of suspected marijuana, which was seized. No criminal charges were filed.

"At no time did any member of the HPD identify or file any reports classifying Abrego Garcia as a member of any gang."

Officials said that due to an ongoing MS-13-related homicide investigation in Prince George’s County, the HPD detective notified Prince George’s County Police Department’s (PGPD) Gang Unit that four men had been detained — including one individual known to HPD as an MS-13 member.

All four men, including Abrego Garcia, were taken into custody by Prince George’s County officers for further questioning.

On Thursday, April 17, the department said former officer Ivan Mendez assisted with the stop and later generated an internal gang intelligence report after interviewing Abrego Garcia and the other three men.

At the time, PGPD said its detectives had “reasonable suspicion” that three of the four men — including Garcia — displayed traits associated with MS-13 based on tattoos, clothing, and source information.

No arrests were made, and the encounter was documented through a Gang Field Interview Sheet.

It remains the last known contact between PGPD and Abrego Garcia, who was later deported to El Salvador despite holding protected status in the US — a decision that sparked widespread political backlash and national headlines.

Officials noted that Mendez was suspended weeks after the stop for an unrelated internal investigation. He later pleaded guilty to misconduct in office and was fired in December 2022.

PGPD has stated it has no further comment on the matter.

Abrego Garcia was reportedly removed from CECOT on Monday and was listed in the Centro Industrial penitentiary in Santa Ana "in good conditions and in an excellent state of health."

