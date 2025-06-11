Crash On I-95 Near I-295 Ties Up Traffic In Prince George's County

The crash happened just past I-295 (Exit 2) and blocked the center lane of the local lanes on I-95 South around 3:25 p.m., MATOC (Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination) reported.

"One center lane of the Local Lanes is blocked, one left and one right lane gets by. The Thru Lanes are not impacted,” MATOC posted on X.

As of the latest alert, delays stretched approximately 1.5 miles southbound on the local lanes.

A traffic cam operated by the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) showed traffic crawling through the impacted area.

The crash is just north of the I-695 Southwest interchange and is affecting local commuters during peak afternoon travel hours.

Tow trucks and responders could be seen on site near the shoulder in traffic camera images.

There was no immediate word on injuries or what caused the crash. Drivers are being urged to use caution in the area and allow extra time.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hyattsville and receive free news updates.