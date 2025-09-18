‘Shimmering And Sparkling’: Partner Devastated After Danny Malay-Miller's Death In Maryland

That’s how Glenn Malay-Miller described life after the sudden death of his husband and best friend, Danny Malay-Miller, who passed away on Sunday, Sept. 14.

The loss has left Glenn — and an entire circle of friends, family, and community — shattered and searching for ways to navigate the days ahead.

“Danny, I love you so very much from infinity and beyond,” Glenn wrote in a heartbreaking tribute. “You will forever be in my heart and I hope you rest easy and are with mom and brother Mike and Ophelia and Barnabas.

"I miss you soo (sic) much. Have a good rest my love, until we meet again.”

Danny, Glenn said, was the kind of person who would “take you in, if you needed a meal or a place to stay for a few.”

Friends and family echoed that, remembering a man whose care, kindness, and ability to show up for people defined his life.

Glenn has continued to pour out his grief in the days since, writing about the crushing silence at home and the gut punches that come when he forgets, for just a split second, that he can no longer share moments with his partner.

“Up in the mountains for a few days and as I’m sitting outside, I’m not sure how I feel. My emotions are all over the place,” he shared. “I did a little bit of yard work for my sister and took pictures and for a split second, I wanted to call Danny Malay-Miller to let him know what I was doing and such, and then boom, a slap to the face, I can’t do it now."

"Why is this so hard?”

Earlier in the week, Glenn wrote, “As I sit here, the house is too quiet now, way too quiet and lonely.” Another update, from the funeral home, was simple but raw: “I hope I have the strength.”

Tributes have poured in from all corners.

Jake Grem remembered Danny as “deep and loving, invested in people he never needed because he seemed to understand how valuable his investments would continue to be no matter distance or time gaps.”

Meeting Danny, Grem said, was “one of my core memories.”

“He brought me consistent connection when I didn’t know what that was anymore. Later when things changed again and I understood a new level of grief he gave me a gift," he continued.

"His words were, ‘So this package... I had my Momma make it for you, I could have done it myself but it needed to be made by a Momma with momma’s love.’ That may be simple to some... but for me it was the world.”

“I will forever be grateful for all the moments or hours I absorbed like a sponge,” Grem added. “The lessons and the love further reminders of how a seemingly random communication will bloom into something that will shift us and continue to help us be better versions of ourselves.”

Lauren Jacobs, who knew Danny from the drag scene, shared her heartbreak, too.

“Saddened to hear about the passing of my friend and drag sister Danny Malay-Miller Ambrosia Salad,” she wrote. “We met when I first moved to Chicago in 1998. Many shows, laughs, arguments were had between us but we were still sisters and friends. May your rest now and fly high my friend.”

A GoFundMe has been launched to help Glenn with the costs of cremation, memorial arrangements, and everyday expenses as he tries to piece his life back together.

The fundraiser notes that Danny’s life will be remembered with an “informal — but shimmering and sparkling — celebration.”

“As you all know, Glenn lost Danny on September 14,” organizers wrote. “He is devastated and heartbroken right now and can barely think straight.”

The fundraiser urges friends and community members to donate or share, adding: “If you loved Danny and want to continue his journey of always giving to everyone he knew, please support Glenn right now in his time of need. It’s what Danny would want!!!”

For now, Glenn says he is trying to find his footing in a world that feels unbearable without his partner.

“Danny, I love you so very much from infinity and beyond,” he wrote. “Until we meet again.”

