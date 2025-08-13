Smith died on Thursday, Aug. 7, according to loved ones, leaving behind her husband, Prince George's County Police Cpl. Donald Smith and their two children.

“Jen was the heart of her family — a devoted wife to Donnie and a loving mother to Katelinn and Makenzie,” organizers of a fundraiser set up for the family wrote. “She was known for her warmth, kindness, and the way she made everyone feel valued and loved.”

The fundraiser says Jen’s passing “has left an unfillable hole in the lives of those who knew her,” and that the Smith family is “navigating unimaginable grief while also facing the practical and financial challenges that come with such a sudden loss.”

Friends, coworkers, and loved ones have taken to social media to honor Jen’s life and impact.

“Heartbroken to share that my dear coworker, Jen, has passed away,” added Sarah E. Burrucker. “Her kindness, warmth, and sense of humor brightened every day, and she will be deeply missed."

"A GoFundMe has been created to support her husband and two daughters with sudden expenses during this difficult time. If you are able, please consider donating or sharing," she added.

Greenwell also shared her own tribute on social media: “Please Keep the Smith Family in Your Hearts. On Thursday the world lost an incredible woman; Jen Smith."

"Many have asked how they can help during this unimaginable time. A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral expenses and to support the family as they navigate life without her. Thank you for showing love and support to this beautiful family.”

Another friend, Nyree Weyand, wrote: “Dear Jen Smith... I am without words... I will always remember the immeasurably strong woman you were... and the most magical voice I was blessed to create harmony with... you were always my friend and forever my sister... and I wish I had the chance to hug you one last time. Rest in Peace...”

The GoFundMe set up for the Smith family can be found here.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing by the Smith family in this time of heartbreak,” the fundraiser reads. "'No contribution is too small, and every act of kindness; whether a donation, sharing this page, or keeping the family in your thoughts and prayers, means the world."

"Active or Retired Officers from Donnie's police family can drop off cash or check donations made out to the family at Fop Lodge 89 with 2VP Paul Mazzei. They will be handed over directly to the family."

