Carter, 4, of Huntingtown, died on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 2:12 a.m., his mother, Brittany Bloom said. Carter is also survived by his father, Zach, and brother, Milo.

"He will always be my baby boy and I love him so much," she added. I was there for his first breath , and was with him for his last!"

A GoFundMe campaign launched for the family by Bev Woods had raised more than $25,000 as of press time.

"He was a kind soul who was determined to help people," Woods writes. "His precious life was celebrated with honor as his gift of organ donation helped to save others. Carter was an amazing big brother to Milo, and he will be greatly missed and remembered everyday by his family, friends and community."

"Carter was found lifeless this evening," his mother posted on threads the day before he died. "He currently is unconscious and attached to a ventilator. Chest compressions were administered and he got life evacuated via helicopter."

According to a TikTok post from @nurseamaiya, a family friend, Bloom's organs may have saved as many as nine other people after he was found unresponsive this week.

"(He) was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital and placed on a ventilator," she said in a post that went viral. "He passed away, and even in the pain, grief, and anger, they allowed his organs to be donated.

"With this one selfless act, he let the world as a superhero, and he received his angel wings after his honor walk."

The Tot Spot also shared the news of Carter's passing, describing him as a "sweet, outgoing boy with a truly unique personality that could light up any room.

"He had an incredible ability to make others laugh, and his joyful spirit was a gift to everyone who knew him. It was truly an honor to have had him in our class."

"Their choice to donate their oldest son's organs in the midst of the pain, and grief, and anger wasn't a glimpse to let you know what type of people the Bloom family are ..." the TikToker concluded.

"All I ask is to share a prayer or word of strength so we as humans can lessen the burden on the Bloom family."

