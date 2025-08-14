Andre Xavier Howe, 18, of Huntingtown, was found guilty of an accidental shooting, where he mistook the address of his target and struck unsuspecting victims.

According to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office, Howe was convicted of:

Attempted second-degree murder;

Two counts of first-degree assault;

Use of a firearm.

Judge Mark Chandlee of the Calvert County Circuit Court delivered the guilty ruling earlier this week following an Alford plea in which Howe acknowledged that “the State’s evidence was sufficient to convict him,” officials said.

Prosecutors said the charges stem from a July 14, 2024 incident, when Howe armed himself with a handgun and drove to a Prince Frederick townhouse community “to settle a score with another individual.”

Once in the area, Howe “fired random shots into a townhouse injuring two victims,” according to the State’s Attorney’s Office. The intended target lived in a separate home and was not hurt.

Howe remains held at the Calvert County Detention Center ahead of sentencing on Nov. 14, when he faces up to 100 years in prison, including a mandatory five years without parole.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Huntingtown and receive free news updates.