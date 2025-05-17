Police Dogs Airlifted After Maryland Crash Leaves Trooper, K-9s Hurt, State Police Say

It happened around 3:20 p.m. Friday, May 16, on Route 155 near North Earlton Road in Havre de Grace, State Police said.

The two K-9s — Topi, a Belgian Malinois, and Margo, a Bloodhound — were riding with their handler, a 14-year state police veteran assigned to the Bel Air Barrack, when the crash was reported.

Police say Heather Smith, 43, of Linthicum, was driving a 2005 Isuzu Ascender eastbound on Route 155 when she crossed the center line and hit the marked police SUV head-on, flipping the cruiser.

The trooper managed to crawl from the wreckage and immediately rushed to check on his partners, officials said.

Both K-9s were trapped inside.

Harford County Fire and EMS raced to the scene and worked quickly to rescue Topi and Margo from the overturned vehicle, according to state police.

The dogs were airlifted by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a veterinary clinic in Annapolis.

K-9 Margo has since been released and is recovering at home. K-9 Topi remains hospitalized, receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the crash, officials said.

The trooper was later taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment and was also released.

Smith was also hospitalized at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Police say impairment is believed to have played a role in the crash. Charges against Smith are pending consultation with the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office.

