Oxygen Machine Blamed After Harford County Blaze Leaves Woman Critical, Pets Dead: Fire Marshal

First responders from the Susquehanna Hose Company and nearby agencies were called shortly before 4:20 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21 to the 600 block of Linden Lane in Havre de Grace, when a fire broke out in the living room of an area home, according to the Maryland Fire Marshal.

The homeowner told investigators she had just turned on her oxygen concentrator in the living room when she heard a “pop” and saw a flash of fire.

She escaped through the front door as a neighbor called 911.

The occupant was treated at the scene and transported by Harford County EMS to Shock Trauma, where she is listed in guarded condition, officials said later on Thursday.

Three cats perished in the fire.

More than 65 firefighters battled the blaze for about an hour before bringing it under control, though it caused an estimated $400,000 in damage and the home is considered a full loss, fire marshals said.

No smoke alarms were reported to have activated, and the home did not have sprinklers installed.

The fire remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Havre de Grace and receive free news updates.