‘Organs’ Found Near Havre de Grace Dumpster Spark Police Scare (Developing)

A suspicious find near a dumpster in Harford County sent first responders scrambling Tuesday afternoon.

100 block of Ohio Street in Havre de Grace

Zak Failla
Officers with the Havre de Grace Police Department were called around 3:09 p.m. on July 15, to the 100 block of Ohio Street, authorities said.

When they arrived, they found what “appeared to be organs and unknown tissues near a dumpster,” the department said.

Detectives and investigators from the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene, and the recovered material was sent for testing and analysis.

According to police, the items were tested and “found to be not human,” though no additional details were released by investigators.

The scare sparked concern in the community before that determination was made.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

