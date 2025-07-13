Heroic Neighbor Saves Dogs, Slows House Fire In Havre De Grace Before Crews Arrive

The fire sparked shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, inside a two-story home on Webster Lapidum Road in Havre de Grace, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

A home fire alarm system alerted the homeowner, who was away at the time, prompting him to call a neighbor to check on the property. That’s when the neighbor spotted flames in the kitchen, rescued both dogs, and grabbed a fire extinguisher to try and knock it down himself.

Crews from Level Volunteer Fire Company and Susquehanna Hose Company arrived quickly and finished off the remaining flames within five minutes, officials said.

The fire was contained to the kitchen. No injuries were reported.

Investigators said the blaze was accidental, caused by a lithium-ion battery for a remote-controlled boat that was actively charging.

The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in structural damage and $50,000 in contents loss, officials said. More than two dozen firefighters responded to the scene.

The homeowners declined disaster assistance and plan to self-assist with help from family and friends.

In a post on Facebook, one of the homeowners confirmed, "It was our house but all humans and dogs are safe."

