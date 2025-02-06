Unknown Precip Fog/Mist 32°

Garrett Guzik Arrested For Attempted Rehab Robbery In MD

A Maryland man accused of stealing from a rehabilitation center didn’t get far after staff immediately recognized him and helped police track him down, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Havre de Grace Police Department
 Photo Credit: Havre de Grace Police Department / Google Maps
 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Officers arrested Garrett Guzik, 41, of Aberdeen, on Wednesday, Feb. 5 after he allegedly attempted to rob Citizens Care & Rehabilitation Center at 415 Market St. in Havre de Grace, according to police.

Police responded to a 911 call shortly after 11:30 a.m. for an attempted robbery at the facility. 

When officers arrived just minutes later, staff members provided a clothing description that matched a suspect from a robbery the day before at a pharmacy on Revolution Street, authorities said.

Officers quickly canvassed the area, located Guzik, and placed him under arrest, police said.

Guzik is charged with:

  • Two counts of armed robbery;
  • Two counts of robbery;
  • Two counts of second-degree assault;
  • Two counts of theft under $100;
  • Concealing a dangerous weapon.

Police credited the business community’s quick response in helping officers and detectives make a swift arrest. The investigation remains ongoing.

