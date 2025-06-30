Wind Turbine Blade Falls Off Truck, Blocks I-70 In Hagerstown: Traffic Nightmare Ensues

Shortly before 7 a.m. on June 30, several lanes were blocked in both directions on the interstate when a truck carrying a massive wind turbine blade was involved in an incident in Hagerstown, according to officials.

The crash was reported near I-81.

According to reports, the truck was heading west when the blade came loose and wound up blocking lanes on both sides of the highway.

By 8:30 a.m. on Monday, crews had removed the blade from the roadway and all lanes were reopened.

No additional details were released by officials.

