In November 2024, the Hagerstown Police Department were tipped off by employees at Boost Mobile on Maryland Avenue after William Foster Alger came to the store to repair his cellphone.

During the repair, police say that employees discovered nude photos of underage girls, and detectives found that Alger had foreign connections, and believed the photos were taken in Ecuador.

Detectives contacted the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) from the Frederick office to assist with the investigation, leading to Algers arrest, when he was charged with a dozen child porn offenses in Maryland.

This week, federal authorities announced that he has been indicted by a grand jury charging him with:

Seven counts of sexual exploitation of a child;

Three counts of coercion and enticement of a child;

Five counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

The indictment alleges that between Nov. 2023 and Dec. 2024, Alger allegedly persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced three minor females into engaging in sexually explicit conduct to produce and transmit abuse material.

Prosecutors say he also enticed the minors to engage in prohibited sexual conduct and possessed child sexual abuse material in an Internet-based account and on four digital devices.

If convicted, the Hagerstown resident faces:

A mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years per count for sexual exploitation of a minor;

A mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life for coercion and enticement of a child;

Up to 20 years per count for possession of child sexual abuse material.

Alger has been held at the Washington County Detention Center since his arrest last year pending his transfer to a federal facility.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hagerstown and receive free news updates.