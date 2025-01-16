Widow Who Lost Daughter, Husband Months In Hagerstown Apart Looks Ahead

The community has raised thousands of dollars on behalf of Kim Liller, the widow of insurance agent Jason Liller, 44, who recently passed away, continuing a tragic trend of family members unexpectedly dying.

Jason Liller died on Friday, Jan. 10, following the death of his sister, Erica, in 2021, and daughter 13-year-old Jane, in April last year.

"Jason would be the first to say that his life didn't really start until he became a father in 2010," his obituary states. "His daughter, Janey, was the apple of his eye.

"The second most important event was meeting the love of his life, Kimberly, with whom he spent the last nine wonderful years."

Now, Kim Liller is looking to leave their home behind and move forward as best she can.

"I am setting this up to help raise funds for my sister in law who recently lost her rock," Jesse Liller wrote in a GoFundMe set up for her.

"Jason is survived by his wife Kim who plans on leaving the home she lost both a daughter and husband in, as soon as financially possible," he added. "We are raising funds to assist with this by liquidating assets and online donations."

On social media, Jesse Liller said that "there has been nothing but tragedy there and she deserves to move forward from a very tough chapter in life," he posted along with a link to the GoFundMe.

"Jason was a great soul inside just completely lost for the past couple of years," he continued. "When his daughter died I really wasn’t sure if we would get him back."

The GoFundMe can be found here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hagerstown and receive free news updates.