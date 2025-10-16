A fugitive who bolted through Hagerstown parking lots at dawn didn’t get far — not with a drone and multiple deputies closing in from all directions.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office released intense aerial footage showing 35-year-old Wayde Andrew Smith Jr. sprawled on the pavement as deputies surrounded him after a chase that unfolded just after dawn on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

The pursuit started around 7 a.m., when deputies were called to the Sheetz at 17803 Venture Drive for a reported robbery. Within an hour, Smith was spotted near Wesel Boulevard, still on the move.

The drone video shows the moment Smith realizes there’s nowhere left to go — running in circles as law enforcement floods the area, weapons drawn.

Seconds later, he drops to the ground and is cuffed without further struggle.

Smith, of Hagerstown, was wanted on four active warrants, according to the sheriff’s office. Additional charges tied to the robbery are pending as detectives continue their investigation.

“Thanks to the diligent efforts of law enforcement, the suspect was located and taken into custody,” the sheriff’s office said, crediting help from the Maryland State Police and Hagerstown Police Department.

Smith is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court, investigators noted.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hagerstown and receive free news updates.