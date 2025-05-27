Watch: Maryland Troopers Hoist Injured Hiker, Kayaker In Dramatic Holiday Weekend Rescues

The first rescue happened around 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 25, at Wolf Rock in Catoctin State Park, where an injured hiker had fallen from a rock face in a remote area of Frederick County, according to Maryland State Police.

Because of the victim’s location, serious injuries, and the extended time it would take for a ground crew to reach the site, troopers called in an aerial hoist rescue, officials said.

A crew based out of Joint Base Andrews was dispatched when another helicopter in Frederick was tied up on another call.

Crews from Frederick County Fire Rescue stabilized the victim on the ground while a Trooper/Rescue Technician was lowered onto the cliff to prep the patient for lift-off, police said.

The hiker was hoisted up to the chopper and flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for further treatment, according to state police.

Just over 24 hours later, at around 4 p.m. on Monday, May 26 at 3:53 p.m., MSP Aviation was called again — this time to a remote section of the Youghiogheny River in Garrett County, where a kayaker was injured and stranded on the riverbank.

Another police helicopter, based in Cumberland, arrived on scene and determined the only way out was up.

A trooper was lowered down to the victim, who was secured using an Aerial Rescue Vest and hoisted into the helicopter with the medic.

The kayaker was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia for further care, police said.

