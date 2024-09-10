Partly Cloudy 82°

Two Children, Adult Airlifted In Washington County Crash On I-70: Maryland State Police

A 19-year-old driver was hospitalized, and two children and an adult passenger were airlifted from a crash scene on I-70 in Washington County, state police say.

A Maryland State Police helicopter flew three to the hospital

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
Baltimore resident Yelson Aguilar was among four hospitalized following a rollover crash in Big Pool early on Tuesday morning.

According to state police, shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 10, troopers were called to a stretch of the interstate, where there was a reported single-vehicle crash with four injuries. 

Investigators say that Aguilar was taken by paramedics to Meritus Medical Center, while two 6 year olds were flown to the Children's National Hospital in DC, and the passenger was airlifted to MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

The preliminary investigation determined that Aguilar's Mazda was heading east on I-70 near mile marker 11, when for unknown reasons, it traveled off the roadway, and overturned in the median.

Following the crash, the interstate was closed for more than four hours. It remains under investigation.

