Train Derailment In Hagerstown Under Investigation 24 Hours Later

According to fire officials, at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, crews from the Hagerstown Fire Department were called to the 300 block of South Burhans Boulevard, where there was a reported derailment.

In total, nine cars wound up off the tracks.

Despite the magnitude of the crash, there were no injuries reported, nor were there any hazardous materials spilled in the area, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hagerstown and receive free news updates.