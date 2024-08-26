Mostly Cloudy 82°

Train Derailment In Hagerstown Under Investigation 24 Hours Later

First responders in Washington County had their hands full on Sunday following a multi-car train derailment that remains under investigation a day later. 

The scene of the derailment in Hagerstown

 Photo Credit: Hagerstown Fire Department
According to fire officials, at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, crews from the Hagerstown Fire Department were called to the 300 block of South Burhans Boulevard, where there was a reported derailment.

In total, nine cars wound up off the tracks.

Despite the magnitude of the crash, there were no injuries reported, nor were there any hazardous materials spilled in the area, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.

