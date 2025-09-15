Tractor-Trailer Parts Ignite Blaze That Scorches Acre In Maryland: Fire Marshal (Photos)

The blaze broke out around 3:05 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 14, in the 17400 block of Breakneck Road in Flintstone, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Investigators said the homeowner had pulled the engine out of a 1997 Freightliner the day before and set it next to a pile of mechanical parts and the truck cab.

By the next afternoon, black smoke was rising — and flames were chewing through the pile.

The fire spread quickly, torching approximately an acre and consuming tractor-trailer parts, tires, and a brush pile before crews from the Baltimore Pike Volunteer Fire Company arrived.

It took eight firefighters about 45 minutes to get the flames under control. Damage was estimated at $5,000, but no one was hurt.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police and Maryland Natural Resources Forest Service are assisting investigators.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

