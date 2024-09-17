Three Hagerstown Teens Charged With Attempted Murder After Shots Fired, Police Say

Three 18-year-olds from Hagerstown found themselves running afoul of the law following the investigation into a reported shooting at CVS late in the afternoon on Monday, Sept. 16.

Officers were called to the area of North Cannon Avenue to investigate reports of shots fired, and upon arrival, three suspects took off on foot, though two were quickly apprehended.

Police say that two of the teens - Hagerstown residents Micah Curtis, and Davon Alfonzo Griffin, both 18 - were taken into custody in the area of South Mulberry Street, and two handguns were recovered after the pair tried to ditch them during the foot chase.

During the subsequent investigation, officers were able to identify two victims, whose vehicle was struck by gunfire, leading to the execution of a search warrant early on Tuesday morning that led to the arrest of the third suspect, Franck Diffo-Simmo, also 18, and also of Hagerstown.

All three were charged with attempted murder and multiple handgun offenses. They are awaiting an initial appearance at the Washington County Detention Center.

The shooting remains under investigation.

