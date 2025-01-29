A Few Clouds and Breezy 50°

SHARE

Theresa Poffenberger Killed In Crash Near I-81 In Hagerstown

A 64-year-old woman has been identified after she was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Washington County, police said.

The crash was reported early on Wednesday morning in Hagerstown.

The crash was reported early on Wednesday morning in Hagerstown.

 Photo Credit: Canva/Ajax9
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Hagerstown Police confirmed that Theresa Maria Poffenberger died after her SUV slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the intersection of Halfway Boulevard and I-81.

According to investigators, Poffenberger was found unresponsive by first responders, who administered CPR before announcing her dead at the scene by paramedics.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hagerstown Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Hagerstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE