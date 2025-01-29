Hagerstown Police confirmed that Theresa Maria Poffenberger died after her SUV slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the intersection of Halfway Boulevard and I-81.

According to investigators, Poffenberger was found unresponsive by first responders, who administered CPR before announcing her dead at the scene by paramedics.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hagerstown Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hagerstown and receive free news updates.