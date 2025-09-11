Tennessee Trucker Opens Fire On Pickup Driver During Hagerstown Road Rage Shooting: Sheriff

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the incident began around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 10, when deputies responded to reports of shots fired at the AC&T Fuel Center on Hopewell Road in Hagerstown.

Investigators said the confrontation started between a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer on I-70 eastbound near I-81, continued onto I-81, and escalated after both vehicles exited onto Halfway Boulevard.

According to deputies, the tractor-trailer driver — identified as 33-year-old Willie Laurence Wooten Jr. of Tennessee — fired shots from a handgun at the pickup on Hopewell Boulevard.

Three bullets struck the pickup, but no injuries were reported.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office and the Hagerstown Police Department later located the tractor-trailer and took Wooten into custody.

A firearm was found on the floorboard of the cab, officials said.

Wooten is facing multiple charges, including:

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder;

Two counts of attempted second-degree murder;

Two counts of first-degree assault;

Two counts of second-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment from a motor vehicle;

Use of a firearm in a violent crime;

Carrying a loaded handgun;

Carrying a handgun on person.

He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

