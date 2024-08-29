Teen To Be Charged As Adult With Attempted Murder For Targeted Shooting In Hagerstown: Police

Micah Ricks is facing multiple counts of attempted murder in connection to the Hagerstown shooting of Deangelo Rouzer.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, officers were called to the 100 block of East Washington Street, where they investigated a reported shooting involving the teen and treated the 41-year-old man for a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to a spokesperson from the Hagerstown Police Department, Ricks was identified as a suspect by investigators and took off on foot before being taken into custody in the 300 block of Liberty Street.

It is believed to have been a targeted attack. It was later determined that the two knew each other.

Rouzer was taken to Meritus Medical Center for treatment and evaluation of multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The Hagerstown teen was charged as an adult with:

Attempted first- and second-degree murder;

First- and second-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment;

Multiple weapons offenses.

He's being held at the Washington County Detention Center.

