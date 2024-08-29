Partly Cloudy 82°

Teen To Be Charged As Adult With Attempted Murder For Targeted Shooting In Hagerstown: Police

A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult after a person was shot in the middle of the day in Hagerstown, police say.

Zak Failla
Micah Ricks is facing multiple counts of attempted murder in connection to the Hagerstown shooting of Deangelo Rouzer.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, officers were called to the 100 block of East Washington Street, where they investigated a reported shooting involving the teen and treated the 41-year-old man for a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to a spokesperson from the Hagerstown Police Department, Ricks was identified as a suspect by investigators and took off on foot before being taken into custody in the 300 block of Liberty Street.

It is believed to have been a targeted attack. It was later determined that the two knew each other. 

Rouzer was taken to Meritus Medical Center for treatment and evaluation of multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The Hagerstown teen was charged as an adult with: 

  • Attempted first- and second-degree murder;

  • First- and second-degree assault;
  • Reckless endangerment;
  • Multiple weapons offenses.

He's being held at the Washington County Detention Center.

