Teen Expected To Be Charged As Adult For Targeted Shooting In Hagerstown, Police Say

A 16-year-old is expected to be charged as an adult after a person was shot in the middle of the day in Hagerstown, police say.

 Photo Credit: Hagerstown Police Department via Instagram
Zak Failla
Shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, officers were called to the 100 block of East Washington Street, where they investigated a reported shooting involving the teen and treated a 41-year-old man for a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to a spokesperson from the Hagerstown Police Department, the 16-year-old suspect was identified as a suspect by investigators and took off on foot before being taken into custody in the 300 block of Liberty Street.

It is believed to have been a targeted attack.

The man was taken to Meritus Medical Center for treatment and evaluation of multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

"We anticipate the 16 year old will be charged as an adult later this evening and we will release further information when he has been officially charged," a police spokesperson said.

This is a developing story.

