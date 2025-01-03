Social Media Clue Cracks Case Of Arson At Maryland Church: Fire Marshal

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Dec. 9, first responders were called to the Radiant Life Church in Cumberland, when a tree was found burning outside, which was extinguished within minutes.

An investigation led by the Cumberland Fire Marshal's Office determined the fire was intentionally set, prompting assistance from the State Fire Marshal, who were able to obtain surveillance footage that captured the suspect in action, but identifying him proved difficult initially.

A breakthrough came when a deputy state fire marshal spotted the suspect on a local Facebook page, BCPF Reality News. This key lead helped authorities identify 32-year-old Dalton Richard Eugene Gates as the suspect.

"While it may have been a tree, any fire set intentionally—regardless of the property involved—poses a significant danger to public safety," acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray stated.

"The Office of the State Fire Marshal takes every fire seriously and remains committed to investigating and holding individuals accountable for reckless actions."

Gates was arrested on Jan. 2 by Pennsylvania State Police. He remains in custody at the Bedford County Correctional Facility, awaiting extradition back to Maryland.

Charges against him include malicious destruction of property and second-degree malicious burning.

