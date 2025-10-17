Smoke Alarms Save Lives As Two-Alarm Blaze Guts Hagerstown Duplex (Photos)

Firefighters rushed to a home in the 300 block of East Wilson Boulevard shortly after 12:15 a.m., where flames were showing on both floors of one side of the multi-family home.

Crews quickly contained the flames to that side of the duplex, limiting damage to the adjoining residence to smoke and water, fire investigators said.

Roughly 40 firefighters battled the blaze for about an hour before bringing it under control.

Officials said the residents on the Rose Hill Avenue side of the duplex were awakened by their smoke alarms, which had activated and saved lives.

The residents discovered smoke seeping through their ceiling from the neighboring unit and immediately called 911.

Two adults, two children, and a family dog escaped safely before firefighters arrived. The residents of the E. Wilson Boulevard unit were out of town working at the time of the fire, investigators said.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office estimated damages at $200,000 to the structure and $50,000 to contents.

No injuries were reported.

The Hagerstown Fire Department called in both a Safety Taskforce and a Fire Taskforce to assist with suppression and overhaul efforts, according to the agency.

Photos from the scene show thick smoke pouring from the home as firefighters used ladder trucks to access the roof and knock down hotspots.

