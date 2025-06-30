Shots Fired, Drugs Found, Attempted Murder Charges Filed: Hagerstown Police

Officers responded to the 400 block of Jonathan Street around 11:21 p.m. on Sunday, June 29, 2025, for a report of multiple gunshots, police said.

They found numerous shell casings and drugs on the ground.

Investigators quickly tracked two suspects to a nearby residence and took them into custody without incident. Officers say controlled dangerous substances were in plain view.

Overnight, police secured a search warrant and executed it early Monday morning, officials said.

According to police, suspected fentanyl and cocaine were seized from the Jonathan Street home by the Washington County Narcotics Task Force.

The third suspect had already driven away from the area, but was later tracked to a home on North Locust Street. Police found his vehicle abandoned on Jefferson Street and obtained a second warrant.

That warrant was served around 7:30 a.m. Monday, and the suspect was arrested without incident.

A Glock 19 and an extended magazine were recovered on Sumans Avenue, and additional images released by HPD show a firearm resting on a car tire before being recovered and tagged as evidence.

The following suspects were arrested:

James Williams Jr, 33, of Hagerstown, who was charged with:

Two counts attempted first-degree murder;

Two counts attempted second-degree murder;

Two counts first-degree assault;

Two counts second-degree assault;

Two counts reckless endangerment;

Multiple weapons offenses.

Gerron Simpson, 19, of Baltimore was charged with:

Attempted first-degree murder;

Attempted second-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment;

Various firearm offense;

Two counts CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotic;

CDS possession large amount (Fentanyl).

Michael Martin, 21, of Baltimore was charged with two counts of CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics and CDS possession large amount (Fentanyl).

Anyone with information is urged to contact Agent Isaacs at risaacs@hagerstownpd.org as the investigation continues..

