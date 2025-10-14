Shattered Glass Wakes Family Before Blaze Destroys Maryland Home, Fire Marshal Says

The blaze broke out shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 11, at a mobile home with additions in the 1600 block of Lower New Germany Road in Grantsville, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Investigators said three occupants — including a child — were able to evacuate after one resident was woken up by the sound of window glass breaking in the laundry room.

She then saw flames and smoke and called 911.

Firefighters from the Grantsville Volunteer Fire Company arrived to find heavy fire conditions. It took 40 firefighters about 35 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

The home was deemed a total loss. Damage is estimated at $40,000 to the structure and $20,000 to contents, investigators said.

While smoke alarms were present and activated in other areas of the home, none were located in the laundry room where the fire started, officials noted.

The family is currently being assisted by relatives, the Fire Marshal’s Office said.

The area of origin was determined to be the pantry/laundry room, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

