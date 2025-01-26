On Sunday, Jan. 26, investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Hagerstown Fire Marshal's Office arrested Salamah Bassem Audi, 35, following a week-long investigation into threatening messages posted on an online blog.

The threats targeted Gateway Experience Church in Williamsport, The City of God in Hagerstown, and their pastors.

In one post, Audi threatened to blow up a pastor “into itty bitty pieces” as he walked to his car, investigators said.

With help from the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center (MCAC), investigators traced the blog back to Audi.

A warrant was obtained, and she was arrested by the Hagerstown Police Department without incident.

Audi was charged with two counts of arson threat and a single count of threat of mass violence.

She was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and later released.

