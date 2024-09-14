Rick Conrad, a retired firefighter and engineer from the Hagerstown Fire Department Local 1605 is facing a long road to recovery after suffering life-altering injuries that required double knee surgery to repair extensive damages.

The hope, his family says, is that Conrad will be able to walk again, though that future is unclear the day after his surgery on Saturday, Sept. 14.

"I’m not sure how to ask for help because if you know Rick, you know that he’s the person who is going out of his way to help anyone he can at any time.," his daughter Gabrielle Conrad wrote as she rallied community support.

"Although he will probably get upset with me for doing this, I am hoping that with the kindness of everyone, we can show him that we are here for him like he is always there for us."

Once the surgery is over, Conrad's daughter said that he will be heading to a rehabilitation for an undisclosed amount of time in Myrtle Beach as he hopes to learn how to walk again.

Conrad has made an indelible impact on his community, serving as the emcee at major vents for the Antietam Brewery, on top of his civil servant work with the fire department and union.

"The morning we lost my brother, Rick Conrad was assigned as our family liaison (I’m assuming by HFD)," Tara Michelle posted on social media. "He was such a huge help navigating the days and weeks after.

"On the morning of the funeral, he asked me if he could escort me to the podium when it was time for me to speak ... I’m not sure I would have ever been able to make that walk without him."

Later on Sept. 14, Gabrielle Conrad offered a new update on her father's condition, saying that he is "in great spirits" and "wanted to thank everyone for the kindness and sweet messages."

Conrad is now in two full braces, though he and the doctors were able to stand him up on Saturday for the first time, which his daughter said is the first step on his recovery.

"Obviously it’s hard to get back to everyone but he sends his love and thanks to all that have reached out and will try his best to get back to everyone in between rest PT and recovery," she said. "The next step is creating a game plan and killing this rehab like the warrior he is."

The funds raised through the fundraiser will allow his family travel back and forth from Maryland to South Carolina to keep his spirits high, and help alleviate the stress both financially, emotionally, and mentally.

"Any kindness is greatly appreciated and we will be forever thankful. We hope to take it day by day to recovery, supporting him from near and far and believe that God has a plan for all of this."

Those interested in donating to the Conrad family's cause can do so here.

