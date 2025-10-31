In June 2025, a wide-ranging investigation was launched by the Kent County Sheriff's Office as they sought to track down Nikole Lynn Snover, who was reported missing by loved ones.

The months-long investigation into her disappearance led to several strange discoveries and the arrest of Raymond Anthony for her murder.

Detectives began investigating in June after concerned citizens reported that Snover had not been seen for an extended period.

The last verified sighting of her was in December 2024, the sheriff’s office said.

Through the course of their investigation, detectives learned that Anthony had moved into Snover’s home and was living with her before she disappeared.

After she went missing, he continued to stay in her home, drove her vehicles, and accessed her bank accounts, investigators said.

On Thursday, Oct. 30, a Kent County Grand Jury indicted Anthony on charges that include:

First-degree murder;

Second-degree murder;

Theft scheme: $25,000 to under $100,000;

Two counts of credit card theft;

Two counts of credit card fraud: $25,000 to under $100,000.

Anthony was arrested by patrol deputies and booked into the Kent County Detention Center without bond, officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

