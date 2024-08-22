Peeping Tom Caught By Minor At Hagerstown Target Location Busted With Child Porn: Sheriff

In June, the sheriff's office was advised about a suspicious suspect who targeted an underage girl who was trying on clothing at Target on Cole Road in Hagerstown.

According to investigators, the minor spotted a black cellphone being held under the door by an unknown man who was later identified as 48-year-old Hancock resident Terry Lee Smith.

During the investigation, a search and seizure warrant was served at Smith's home, leading to the recovery of electronic devices that were found to contain child pornography, leading to his arrest.

Smith was charged with multiple counts of:

Visual surveillance in a private area;

Peeping Tom;

Private place: Prurient intent;

Possession of child pornography.

He's being held at the Washington County Detention Center without bond.

