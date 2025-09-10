Passerby Pulls Maryland Driver From Audi After Fiery Crash Leaves Him Badly Burned

The Maryland State Fire Marshal said the crash happened in the 3000 block of Sand Flat Road in Oakland around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Investigators said a 2018 Audi S5 driver lost control, struck several trees, and caught fire.

The driver sustained second- and third-degree burns to 45 percent of his body, according to the fire marshal.

A passerby saw the burning vehicle and pulled the driver out before first responders arrived, officials said.

The victim was taken to Garrett Regional Medical Center and later flown to the West Penn Burn Center for treatment.

Damage to the vehicle is estimated at $30,000.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental after investigators determined ignitable liquid contacted a hot surface in the engine compartment.

The Deer Park Volunteer Fire Department responded with eight firefighters and brought the fire under control in about five minutes.

