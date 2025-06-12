Officers responded around 5 a.m. to the 700 block of Forrest Drive on June 12, where a man opened fire and struck a Hagerstown Police Department officer in the arm, officials said.

The officer was rushed into surgery and is now in recovery.

“We know the suspect has a weapon and already shot a police officer,” a police spokesperson said in an update just before 9:45 a.m. “We are using extreme caution and professionalism to SAFELY bring this to a conclusion.”

The shooter is believed to be alone and remains inside the home as units staged in both the 700 block of Forrest Drive and the 900 block of North Burhans Boulevard.

“There are no other people inside the residence,” the department added.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as the standoff continues. No timeline has been given for resolution.

“Please send your thoughts and prayers to the injured officer, his family and all HPD staff,” the department said.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

