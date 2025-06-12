Daniel Matthew Anderson, 40, was taken into custody around 4:35 p.m. Thursday, June 12, after barricading himself for more than eight hours inside a home on Forrest Drive, according to the Hagerstown Police Department.

Officers first responded to the home around 5 a.m. for a domestic violence assault call.

Anderson’s wife, who showed “clear signs of being assaulted,” let officers inside, police said. Two children were also in the house at the time, though “physically unharmed.”

As medics treated the mother and kids in an ambulance, Anderson refused to leave a locked room.

When an officer forced the door open, “Anderson fired a round from a shotgun, striking the officer in the arm and penetrating his bicep,” police said.

The wounded officer “immediately started bleeding profusely,” and both officers ran out of the house to the ambulance already on scene. Paramedics rushed the officer to the hospital within 60 seconds, according to police.

The 19-year HPD veteran underwent emergency surgery and is now recovering. His name has not been released at his request, though police said “he is in good spirits.”

Anderson remained locked in the home for the rest of the morning. A full command post was set up, and officers from multiple local and state agencies responded to the scene.

“The Crisis Negotiation Team actively communicated with Anderson for eight hours,” officials said. Just before 4:35 p.m., he “walked out of his house and was placed into custody, unharmed.”

Charges are pending.

